DGAP-Media / 2018-12-06 / 14:49 Over the next five years, Zalbertus Media Group will build the world's largest live TV channel: ZALBERTUS TV will be based on smartphones, social media, blockchain and artificial intelligence. After a 7-month test phase, the 24/7 channel will be fully expanded in January 2019 with a 'Good News' concept and innovative entertainment reaching over 190 countries worldwide. Zalbertus Media Group Corp. is a digital pioneer company founded in Vancouver, Canada. The focus is on the unique possibilities of the social media, smartphone, blockchain, biotech and AI -revolution. All together makes it possible to create completely new processes in all areas of life. The Zalbertus Media Group was founded by the German TV reporter and entrepreneur Andre Zalbertus. Together with the US-American Michael Rosenblum, the award-winning foreign correspondent developed 'video journalism', which made it possible for the first time to make good television with little money. "Our test phase more than confirmed that our Live -Concept with Good News makes us absolutely authentic and conquers the hearts of people worldwide," analyses CEO Andre Zalbertus. Contact. Andre Zalbertus +491788800001 andre@zalbertus.com Website: https://zalbertus.com/ [1] Facebook:https://m.facebook.com/zalbertus.tv/ [2] End of Media Release Issuer: Zalbertus Media Group Corp. 2018-12-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 755211 2018-12-06 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3e8a6df883b7829a5cac6752e66c062d&application_id=755211&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9abad4804e93ed6faa177f9ccfea26f9&application_id=755211&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

