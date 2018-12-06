Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2018) - Black Tusk Resources (CSE: TUSK) (FSE: 0NB) has appointed John Cooper to its advisory board. With a Master of Science Degree from the University of Guelph and a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Victoria, Mr. Cooper brings a wide range of leadership and business development experience.

He has been researching and studying monetary economics, alternative currencies, and blockchain technology since 2010, and during his master's thesis, he explored the strategic advantages of traceability technology, which currently has significant implications for the application of blockchain in production and supply chain management.

John Cooper stated: "Resource mining is on the brink of a digital transformation and the opportunity to innovate on traditional mining with artificial intelligence and blockchain technology is immense. The adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence and blockchain, will produce supply chain efficiencies that will add $400 billion to the global mining industry over the next decade. I am extremely excited to work with Black Tusk Resources on these cutting-edge mining initiatives."

Mr. Cooper built his first bitcoin mining rig in 2011 and continues to research and follow the cryptocurrency space. He is currently building a blockchain software development company and is excited about the potential to make the world better through technology and innovation. In his previous role, Mr. Cooper helped a tech start-up grow from a team of 4 people with annual revenue of $200,000, to a team of 20+ people and an estimated revenue of $3 million in under two years.

Richard Penn, CEO, stated: "Black Tusk Resources is currently exploring innovative new technologies that apply to the modern mining world. Mr. Cooper is an extremely talented leader and forward-thinker and is a perfect fit for Black Tusk."

Black Tusk has an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Goldsmith Property, which is located approximately 65 kilometres north of the City of Kaslo, British Columbia. The Goldsmith Property, comprised of 12 claims totalling 885.5 hectares, lies between Poplar and Cascade Creeks, near their confluence with the Lardeau River.

A gold prospecting rush passed through the Lardeau River valley at the turn of the century, stopping briefly at Poplar Creek between 1898 and 1903. Past production documented from 1904 showed that 8 tonnes were shipped from the Swede/Goldsmith area by Great Northern Mines, which returned 778 grams of gold, correlating to a value of 97 grams per tonne gold. It can be assumed that this "ore" was hand sorted and selectively high graded.

Rock sampling on the Goldsmith property has confirmed the presence of historically reported, widespread, high grade "nuggety" gold mineralization from numerous workings on the property. In October, the Black Tusk exploration crew obtained 7 large volume samples from 4 areas of trenching, along with 10 normal sized rock samples from prospective outcrops and trenches along the 800 metre corridor and is awaiting results from analysis.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com, contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 778-384-8923. For investor relations, please contact Chistina Rao, VP of Business Development at 604-723-7480 or email rao@ascensionir.com.

