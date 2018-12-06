Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2018) - GLOBAL GARDENS GROUP INC. (TSXV: VGM) (THE "COMPANY") announces that it has formally terminated its Engagement agreement with Australian boutique, Peak Asset Management as its strategic advisor and to raise up to $5,000,000 CAD.

Mr. Rob Harrison President and CEO states, "we thank Peak Asset Management for their efforts and wish them success in the future, however Global Gardens Group has decided to seek other investors and strategic partners in their fund-raising efforts."

GGG also announces the resignations of Justin Kates, Brian Isherwood and Paul Sun as directors of the company.

About Global Gardens Group

Global Gardens Group is comprised of a highly experienced management team and board that have provided senior leadership to many consumer brands and financial institutions including: Neilson Dairy, Ben & Jerry's and Haagen Dazs ice cream, Gillette, P&G, Cadbury Schweppes, Sunkist, Primo Pasta, Tropicana, Sunny Delight, Desjardins Securities Inc., Scotia Capital, and Beacon Securities.

About Veggemo

The Veggemo product line is the non-dairy milk originating from vegetables and is Global Gardens Group's (VGM) showcase product for the dairy-free industry. Veggemo is available in a non-refrigerated shelf stable format in 3 flavors: Original, Unsweetened and Vanilla. Veggemo competes with Silk (Whitewave), Almond Breeze (Blue Diamond), Hain Celestial, Pacific Foods, Ripple Foods, Califia Farms, amongst others. The dairy-free industry continues to witness dynamic growth led by the development of, and the consumer shift to, plant-based food and beverages. Today Veggemo can be found in approximately 5000 retail outlets and schools.

About Peak Asset Management

Peak Asset Management is a boutique investment management firm, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. Peak provides private and institutional investors with access to Australia's most attractive corporate opportunities.

