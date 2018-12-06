Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2018) - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining results 2018 sampling program from its Pine Pass vanadium project.

East Limb Results

Results from Trench 1 (18PPT1) and Trench 2 (18PPT2) on the East Limb were reported in a November 1, 2018 press release. The entire 255 m sampled in Trench 1 perpendicular to strike averaged 0.27% V 2 O 5 , with significant intervals of +0.40% V 2 O 5 . In Trench 2, approximately 1.1 km south east of Trench 1, the entire 218 m sampled in Trench 2 averaged 0.43% V 2 O 5 , with significant intervals of +0.50% V 2 O 5 and up to +0.80% V 2 O 5 .

An effort was made to hand dig a third trench (Trench 5 (18PPT5)) in steep terrain approximately 3 km south east of Trench 2 (see Figure 1). The first 42 meters of this trench reached bedrock and returned an interval of 20.5 meters of 0.34% V 2 O 5 . The balance of this trench did not reach bedrock.

The three trenches on the East Limb, along with soil and rock samples confirm that significant vanadium mineralization extends over at least 5 km of the approximately 10 km of prospective East Limb subcrop strike (see Figure 1). The remaining 5 km of East Limb strike to the north west of the 2018 work will be explored in the 2019 season.

West Limb Results

Five soil lines and two trenches were completed on the West Limb in the 2018 program (see Figure 1).

Trench 3 (18PPT3) was dug approximately 5.5 km north west of the John Hart highway. This trench included an interval of 31 meters of 0.10% V 2 O 5 . Bedrock was primarily siltstone indicating that the trench was likely outside of the main target horizon. Results for a nearby soil geochemistry line were received after Trench 3 was completed indicating that the highergrade mineralized horizon was to the west of Trench 3. Work in 2019 will include extending this trench to the west.

Trench 4 (18PPT3) was dug in very steep terrain approximately 500 m north west of the John Hart highway. This trench included an interval of 9 meters of 0.27% V 2 O 5 . Only the upper 17 meters of this trench reached bedrock. Work in 2019 will include extending this trench to the west.

As noted in the November 1, 2018 press release, the West Limb mineralization was also outlined in a road cut on the John Hart highway where a 50 meter true width returned an average of 0.39% V 2 O 5 (including 0.45% over 20 meters).

The results of the soil and prospecting together with the mapped geology of both Trench 3 and 4 suggest that west limb high grade vanadium bearing horizon is located approximately 150-500m further to the west than anticipated. The 2018 regional West Limb sampling and trenching does confirm that significant vanadium mineralization extends over at least 9 km of the approximately 10 km of prospective West Limb subcrop strike (see Figure 1).

Summary

2018 trench descriptions and sample summaries:

Trench# Zone Description Length

(m) No. of

Samples Average Sample

length (m) 18PPT1 East Limb Outcrop of laminated and fissile carbonaceous Black Shale, locally interbedded with carbonaceous Grey Siltstone. 255 84 3 18PPT2 East Limb Outcrop of laminated, fissile, and sooty Black Shale with minor carbonaceous Grey Siltstone 218 74 3 18PPT3 West Limb Outcrop of dark grey, semi-massive grey Siltsone with minor Black Shale 73 22 3 18PPT4 West Limb Outcrop and Talus of Black Shale and Grey Siltstone 33 9 4 18PPT5 East Limb Outcrop/Subcrop and Talus of Black Shale with minor Grey Siltstone 69 23 3 18MST1 West Limb Chip Sampling of Black Shale outcrop at Road Cut 65 13 5





Figure 1: 2018 Sampling and Trench Location Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/41489_bdb7024dd4c30b84_002full.jpg



2018 rock and soil sampling:

Assays of 89 outcrop and subcrop samples collected during regional prospecting of the property, ranged from below detection to 2420 ppm V (0.43% V 2 O 5 ) with over 18 samples assaying above 1000 ppm V (0.19% V 2 O 5 ). In addition, 535 soil samples collected across 9 lines at 10m spacing assayed from below detection to 4770 ppm V (0.85% V 2 O 5 ) with 68 samples assaying over 1000 ppm V (0.19 V 2 O 5 ).

Craig Roberts, P.Eng., Interim President and CEO of Ethos stated:

"The 2018 Pine Pass exploration program was highly successful in confirming +100 m thicknesses of +0.40% V 2 O 5 vanadium hosted in black shale, including higher grade intervals of up to +0.80% V 2 O 5 . The program has also confirmed the presence of significant vanadium mineralization over 5 km of strike on the east limb and over 9 km of strike on the west limb, with significant additional prospective strike length still to explore.

Jo Price, M.Sc., MBA, P.Geo, VP Exploration of the Company is now preparing permit applications for a significant trenching and drilling program in 2019. This program will test approximately 1.5km of strike between and outside Trenches 1 and 2, and will also drill test other target areas on the property. We anticipate having this trenching and drilling permit application submitted before 2018 year end. Based on the 2018 sampling and trenching program we are very excited by the potential for the maiden drill program to deliver significant results in 2019."

QA/QC, Qualified Person, and Contact

All samples were delivered to ALS Chemex in Kamloops and/or North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis of select elements by ICP-MS analysis using 4 acid-digestion. Quality control entailed insertion of company standards, blanks, and duplicates into the trench sample stream. In addition, ALS Chemex routinely inserted blanks and standards into the sample stream at the assay laboratory. All reported standard and blank assay values, as well as duplicates were within an acceptable margin of error. Work at Pine Pass is being supervised by Jo Price, M.Sc., MBA, P.Geo, VP Exploration of the Company. She is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has read and approved this release.

For additional information please contact Craig Roberts at 604-682-4750 or view the Company's website, www.ethosgold.com.

Ethos Gold Corp.



Craig Roberts P.Eng., Interim President & CEO



