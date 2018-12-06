Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2018) - Peekaboo Beans Inc (CSE: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved $219,120 in revenue from Black Friday 2018, a 246% increase over the same holiday in 2017.

This major increase in revenue is largely due to the Company's recent shift in focus towards omnichannel retailing. The new revenue model unveiled earlier this quarter, emphasizes the importance of social media in the current retail climate. The Company's firm target audience of millennial parents are directed instantly to the various outlets to shop the brand, including Peekaboo Beans website, social retailers and the holiday Pop-Up store.

Traci Costa, Founder, President and CEO of Peekaboo Beans, commented, "This massive increase in revenue over last year's Black Friday is a huge indicator of the success of our new business model. Our Black Friday sales were largely driven through online orders, which correlates to the research we have done regarding the way our target audience is shopping. The efforts we have made to update our business model are being rewarded, and we are eager to continue this success."

Peekaboo Beans Pop-Up shop located at Tsawwassen Mills will be open until January 31, 2019. To shop online, visit: www.peekaboobeans.com.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

