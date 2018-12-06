New Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Personal Guide Helps Individuals Understand the Tax Law Changes

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting:

What:Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, whom the Top 100 US Accounting Firms rely on for expert content on international, federal and state tax topics, released the book "2018 Taxes Made Easy: 150 Questions and Answers for Individuals" to help individuals better understand the impact of the tax law changes from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

This guide offers practical information individual taxpayers need to have informed, strategic conversations with their accountants before filing their 2018 tax returns. This easy-to-use, practical guide:

Covers how specific taxpayers are affected by key tax code provisions related to income, deductions, filing status, and real estate

Provides easy-to-understand language, organized step-by-step through the new Form 1040

Helps individuals get a handle on how they can maximize their tax benefits and minimize their tax liability

Why: At the end of 2017, Congress passed a major tax reform act, widely known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It made a lot of changes. As a result, the IRS had to do many new things, and one of the things they did was to recreate the Form 1040 to make it more usable for everyone. One main form, six new schedules. There are still several other schedules from before.

How: Starting today, individuals can purchase the "2018 Taxes Made Easy: 150 Questions and Answers for Individuals" before speaking to their tax and accounting professional about their 2018 tax filings. In addition, Jennifer Lowe, Senior Director, Editorial at Wolters Kluwer, Tax Accounting US is available to discuss the book and key questions individuals should ask their tax and accounting professional this tax season.

Contact: To arrange interviews with Jennifer Lowe or other tax experts from Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting on this, please contact:

NICOLE YOUNG

347-931-1055

N.Young@wolterskluwer.com

