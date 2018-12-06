As of December 7, 2018, following bond loans issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V on STO Structured Products will change trading lot. ISIN Trading Code Short Name New Trading Lot ----------------------------------------------------------- NL0013056583 BNPO_GTM_3489 BNPO GTM 3489 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB