sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.12.2018 | 15:31
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 6

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

NAV and BID PRICE at 30 November 2018.

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd announces that at close of business on 30 November 2018 the unaudited Net Asset Value (Cum-income) for the above trust was 44.12 pence per share. Investment values are calculated using BID prices.

The closing share price at BID on the London Stock Exchange on that date was 36.00 pence per share.

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0845 527 7588 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu


© 2018 PR Newswire