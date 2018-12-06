The world's first Zephyr Solar High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite operating base has been officially established in Western Australia's far north. The unmanned aerial vehicle, running exclusively on solar power, will be operating out of Wyndham with the goal to provide observation and communications services to a range of customers.From pv magazine Australia The world's first Zephyr operating base was launched earlier this week at Wyndham Airfield in Western Australia. Zephyr is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) completely solar powered with integrated li-ion batteries that enable its long flights. ...

