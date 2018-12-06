The European Commission has adopted a recommendation to promote the wider use of the euro in international energy agreements and transactions. The aim is to strengthen the role of the single currency on the international financial system.In his State of the Union Address this September, EU President Jean-Claude Junker stated how "absurd" it was that Europe pays for 80% of its energy import bills - totaling around €300 billion annually - in US dollars when around only 2% of the imports come from the United States. "This is why, before the end of the year, the Commission will present initiatives ...

