The global alternative fuels market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005518/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global alternative fuels market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing emissions of greenhouse gases. Globally, awareness of environmental issues that are caused by the combustion of fossil fuels is increasing. Transportation, electricity generation, and industrial activities are the main source of GHG emissions. GHG emissions lead to drastic climate changes, rise in global temperature, and an increase in sea levels.

This market research report on the global alternative fuels market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of natural gas in the transportation sector as one of the key emerging trends in the global alternative fuels market:

Global alternative fuels market: Increasing use of natural gas in the transportation sector

Globally, one of the major sources of air pollution is the transportation sector. According to the IEA, the transportation sector contributed 23% of the GHG emissions. The combustion of fossil fuels releases emissions such as carbon dioxide, which proves to be a major contributor to GHG emissions. They led to climate change and a decline in air quality.

"Globally, governments have decided to decarbonize the transportation sector to curb the effects of GHG emissions as it has a negative effect on the ecosystem. In 2017, to achieve low carbon emissions, 141 governments accepted the goal of decarbonizing. The emergence of alternative fuel sources can be attributed to the transition to non-polluting energy sources," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on oil and gas.

Global alternative fuels market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global alternative fuels market by application (automotive and aviation) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 89% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 46%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by over 2%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005518/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com