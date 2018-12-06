Technavio analysts forecast the global froth flotation chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Growth in the use of mixed collectors during floatation is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global froth flotation chemicals market 2019-2023. The adoption of mixtures of anionic or nonionic and anionic or cationic collectors has increased for enhancing the selectivity and recovery during the froth flotation process. A mixed collector system is advantageous as it offers high froth carrying capacity, improved grades, less entrainment into final concentrate, improved middling particle flotation, and overall cost reduction. This system helps in improving the flotation process of various metals and minerals such as hematite, magnetite, quartz, and phosphate. Such applications of mixed collectors for flotation are likely to increase their demand during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global froth flotation chemicals market is the increasing demand for froth floatation in the mining industry.

Global froth flotation chemicals market: Increasing demand for froth floatation from the mining industry

Froth flotation chemicals have wide applicability in the mining industry, mainly according to the nature of the mine explored in a particular area. In the froth flotation process, valuable minerals are separated from their ores using reagents on the surface of the froth layer. Froth flotation chemicals are used for the extraction of minerals by enabling them to attach to air bubbles. The decrease in the grade of mineral ores owing to the aging of mineral deposits is boosting the use of froth flotation chemicals for mineral processing, which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "Apart from the increasing demand for froth flotation in mining industry, factors such as the rapid rise of industrialization across Brazil, Russian Federation, India, China, and South Africa, which has given rise to high demand for metals and minerals, is fueling the growth of the global froth floatation chemicals market."

Global froth flotation chemicals market: Segmentation analysis

The global froth flotation chemicals market research report provides market segmentation by reagent (collectors, frothers, modifiers, and flocculants), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 45% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA, respectively. The APAC region is likely to continue dominating the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

