The global rigid transparent plastics market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for convenient packaging solutions. Most vendors operating in the consumer goods market consider customer convenience to be a top priority. Factors such as the increasing population and rise in the number of working professionals with busy schedules have increased the demand for convenient products. Therefore, products that require minimum effort to store and transport are attracting potential consumers.

This market research report on the global rigid transparent plastics market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of rigid transparent plastics in 3D printing as one of the key emerging trends in the global rigid transparent plastics market:

Global rigid transparent plastics market: Increasing use of rigid transparent plastics in 3D printing

The process of joining or solidifying a material under computer control to create a three-dimensional object is known as 3D printing. In this process, rigid transparent plastics are used as the printing material because of their cost-effectiveness, durability, and chemical resistance. ABS, PC, and PP are the various rigid transparent plastics materials used in 3D printing.

"Products made of ABS display high durability and capacity to withstand high temperatures. Thus, ABS is used in the 3D printing of phone cases, rugged toys, and electrical enclosures. PC components are durable and resist physical impact and heat. Therefore, it is used in the 3D printing of mechanical and automotive components as well as lighting projects or screens. The demand rigid transparent plastics in 3D printing applications is expected to grow owing to the increasing popularity of 3D printing," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global rigid transparent plastics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global rigid transparent plastics market by type (PC, PS, PMMA, SAN and ABS, PVC, and PP), by application (building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, packaging, and medical), and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 52%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

