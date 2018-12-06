

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) on Thursday announced the second tranche of senior executive changes in nearly five months after the new CEO Mike Manley took over the role. The leadership changes, effective immediately, were announced in an email to FCA employees worldwide by Manley.



The company named Mark Stewart as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the North America region. Mark joins the company from Amazon, where he most recently served as Vice President of Operations. He also has significant automotive experience, serving as the COO of automotive components supplier ZF TRW. He will join the Group Executive Council (GEC).



Niel Golightly is named Global Chief Communications Officer. Niel joins the company from Shell Oil Company, where he served as the Vice President of External Relations Americas. He also has substantial experience in the automotive sector, having worked in a number of roles for Ford Motor Co. He also will join the GEC.



Mike Keegan is named Chief Audit, Sustainability and Compliance Officer. Mike, who previously served as Global Head of Communications, is replacing Alessandro Baldi who has announced his intent to retire in the first quarter of 2019. Mike continues to serve on the GEC and as the GEC Coordinator.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX