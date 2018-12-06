Burgiss Appoints Howard Rees as Head of International Sales

HOBOKEN, New Jersey, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Burgiss, a leading global provider of investment decision support tools for private capital, announced today that Howard Rees has been named Head of International Sales. Howard is based in Burgiss' new London office and reports directly to Rob Ranges, Global Head of Client Coverage.

Howard has over 20 years of institutional sales experience, most recently as Global Head of Sales for Bloomberg PolarLake where he was responsible for worldwide sales of the company's cloud-based enterprise solution. He began his career at Sage Software, one of the largest technology companies in the UK.

Jim Kocis, founder and CEO of Burgiss, said, "Hiring Howard is representative of our commitment to providing the highest quality service to our clients worldwide. Burgiss has over 30 years of experience working with investors and advisors globally, and opening our London office was a natural expansion of our footprint in Europe bringing us closer to our clients."

"Joining Burgiss represents an opportunity to bring an established leader, with a focus on value-added solutions in the private capital space, to the markets and investors I know well," said Howard. "The quality of Burgiss' data, analytics and tools sets the firm apart in its ability to help clients make better investment decisions."

Added Rob, "Howard's experience in financial software and data management, market knowledge and experience building and leading teams are aligned with our global client objectives. We're excited to have Howard here to help us help our clients in all markets."

About Us

Burgiss is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and has offices in England, Bulgaria and South Africa. We provide the data, analytics, measurement and reporting tools enabling over 1,000 clients in 30 countries to manage their private capital investments. For more information, please visit www.burgiss.com.

