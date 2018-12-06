MEGA International, a global software firm helping companies through business and IT transformation, has appointed Eric Roussel to the company's executive board as chief financial officer, to lead all corporate finance activities. Roussel is taking charge of the company's finance, administration, legal, and IT teams around the world.

"MEGA has built a talented executive team that brings an invaluable amount of experience and knowledge to the company," said Lucio de Risi, CEO of MEGA. "Eric's hire shows our continued commitment to and investment in top talent that will help steer MEGA's future. Eric's impressive professional accomplishments and experience, combined with his expertise and knowledge of our industry, will make him invaluable to MEGA during this time of exciting growth and expansion."

Roussel is a US Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with over 12 years of experience focused on corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions for companies in the TMT (technology, media and telecommunications) and RCP (retail and consumer product) industries.

Prior to joining MEGA, Roussel served as senior manager in Transaction Advisory Services for EY in both the United States and France where he managed large cross-border financial projects for corporate and private equity clients.

Roussel earned his Master of Science degree in finance from Telecom Ecole de Management, a French business school. Roussel is a former nationally ranked tennis player in France, sailboat racer, and is fluent in English, French, and Spanish.

