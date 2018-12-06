DigitalOcean Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Developing an Easy-to-Use Public Cloud Service for the IaaS Market

The DigitalOcean platform's user-friendliness helps smaller teams within an organization prototype new concepts

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes DigitalOcean with the 2018 North American Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for its powerful cloud that allows developers to effortlessly create innovative software applications. The company's distinct approach to products, pricing, and support has helped it steadily gain revenue, servers, users, and community members in the IaaS market.

"DigitalOcean's on-demand, public cloud services are built for simplicity, scale, hassle-free use, and rapid provisioning. Developers can employ a 'one-click' deployment option to access pre-built applications or open source distributions," said Lynda Stadtmueller, Vice President of Cloud Services for Frost & Sullivan. "Meanwhile, in response to developers' requests for higher-value tools and features, DigitalOcean has expanded its portfolio to include storage options, network firewalls, and platform monitoring. The company's roadmap includes enterprise-friendly services, including virtual private cloud, Kubernetes, and Database-as-a-Service."

At the time of its launch, DigitalOcean had focused on start-ups because they were the main developers of next-generation, cloud-native, open source-based apps. Over the years, the company has broadened its customer base from individual developers to development teams, and more recently, to entrepreneurs and teams within the enterprise. Its strategic focus on simplicity, support and community aids developers in quickly taking their ideas from concept to production and facilitates application scaling.

DigitalOcean provides the optimal cloud to support innovation in the form of rapid development, integration, and testing of new ideas. The open source-based platform easily fits into companies' DevOps frameworks to support continuous development and integration processes. High levels of support and the user-friendliness of the platform allow businesses to use DigitalOcean to fill the expertise gap within their own firms, as it can quickly train less experienced developers. Furthermore, the company uniquely includes technical support at no charge to customers.

"The scalability of the DigitalOcean cloud and the company's 12 data centers in eight regions worldwide give customers the flexibility of choosing to keep their DevTest workloads on the platform once they move into production," noted Stadtmueller. "With DigitalOcean, users have access to a range of integration and development tools, including Chef, Ansible, Puppet, and others. Developers can deploy their code directly to a pre-built application image, thus avoiding tedious installation and configuration tasks. Meanwhile, the DigitalOcean API gives developers access to apps, wrappers, and integrations created by the members of the development community."

