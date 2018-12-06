Dutch Brands Perceived as the Most Innovative in Europe as Technology Dominates the Ranking

AMSTERDAM, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Disruptive 'new giants'rank alongside iconic brands in the first BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Dutch Brands report

Dutch brands are punching above their weight compared to the rest of Europe as the Netherlands upholds its long tradition as one of the world's leading trading nations. The inaugural BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Dutch Brands 2019 report, announced today by WPP and Kantar, has a total brand value of $93 billion and is stronger and more valuable than brand rankings from larger economies such as Spain, Italy, Australia and Indonesia. Furthermore, the total value of the Dutch Top 30 is proportionally larger, when compared to overall GDP, than the top 30 brands in the UK, Germany or France.

Consumers rated Dutch brands as highly innovative, beating the scores of most other European countries and equalling those of Germany for innovation. Home-grown tech brands like Thuisbezorgd.nl (No.12, $1.05 billion) and Booking.com (No.3, $11.87 billion) are now reshaping how European consumers eat and travel. Dutch innovation has allowed newer upstarts, such as file-transferring site WeTransfer and Additive Industries, a leader in the 3D printing space, to stand out in their respective categories.

Oil and gas company Royal DutchShell tops the first BrandZ Dutch ranking at No.1 with a brand value of $20.66 billion. Beer brand Heineken is second with a value of $11.88 billion, closely followed by travel e-commerce company, Booking.com.

The BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Brands study combines consumer interviews about thousands of brands with validated financial data to rank the Netherlands' most valuable brands. It analyses their strengths, identifies the key forces that are driving brand value growth in this market, and is the first of what will be an annual study tracking and predicting changes in the evolving trajectories of the Netherlands' most valuable brands.

The Netherlands benefits from having a unique collection of brands - some with great heritage and some from the 21st century that have, in a short time, grown into titans. The successful rise of brands such as Thuisbezorgd.nl and Booking.com ranked in the Top 30, highlights how the entrepreneurial spirit of the region sits comfortably alongside beloved beer brand Brand (No, 29, $120 million), the oldest brand in any of the BrandZ rankings around the world.

Bram van Schaik, CEO Kantar Insights Netherlands, said: "The Netherlands is fortunate to have a collection of trusted brands that have long-standing national heritage, while newer disruptor brands are able to succeed in a region that incentivises entrepreneurship. From the docks of Rotterdam to the runways of Schiphol, Dutch excellence is being exported worldwide and embraced by consumers.

"Though modest in size, the Netherlands has always performed well compared to other regions in the global economy and continues to move confidently into the future. Innovation is at the heart of everything Dutch brands do and it's important for businesses not just to reach their audience through memorable communications, but also to move them with strategies rooted in cultural insight."

The 2019 BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Dutch Brands

Rank Brand Category Brand Value (US$ billion) 1 Royal Dutch Shell Oil & Gas $20.66 2 Heineken Beer $11.88 3 Booking.com Travel Agencies $11.87 4 ING Banks $10.73 5 Philips Technology $10.71 6 KPN Telecom Providers $4.12 7 Rabobank Banks $4.10 8 ABN AMRO Banks $3.39 9 Ziggo Telecom Providers $2.71 10 Spar Retail $1.91

Of the twelve categories represented in the ranking, Tech & Online Services dominate, contributing over $23 billion - a quarter of the ranking's total value, while Banks contribute the second largest volume share (20%). Beer is the largest category by the number of brands represented with six brands, including Heineken (No.2, $11.88 billion) and the beer label Brand (No.29, $120 million), which has a heritage spanning more than 600 years.

Established iconic brands like Philips (No.5, $10.71 billion),Shell, and Heineken are continuing to embrace innovation, venturing into cutting-edge health technology, liquefied natural gas, and the booming Chinese market, respectively. Dutch banks ING (No.4, $10.73 billion) and ABN AMRO (No, 8, $3.39 billion) are pioneering new approaches to mobile banking and payments, finding willing partners in tech-savvy Dutch shoppers, who lead Europe in their adoption of contactless purchasing.

David Roth, WPP commented: "Many of the ranking's brands score highly on both innovation and purpose; a combination that feels distinctively Dutch. While BrandZ global data shows that brands perceived as innovative grow seven times faster than other brands, in a mature and crowded market like the Netherlands, having a strong purpose is helping brands to stand out, resonate with consumers and deliver growth."

Other trends highlighted in this year's BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Dutch Brands report and ranking are:

Active living and conscious eating - In a bid to meet the Government's proposal of increasing a vegetarian diet, retailer brands such as Albert Heijn (No.14, $ 916 million ) are investing in more vegan take-away options, while Dutch chocolate maker Tony's Chocolonely sells '100 percent slave-free' confectionery, choosing to deal directly with local cocoa farming groups.





- In a bid to meet the Government's proposal of increasing a vegetarian diet, retailer brands such as are investing in more vegan take-away options, while Dutch chocolate maker Tony's Chocolonely sells '100 percent slave-free' confectionery, choosing to deal directly with local cocoa farming groups. Cash-free is king - The Netherlands is one of the most cash-free countries in Europe , with cash transactions making up only 45% of retail purchases. Dutch banking brands are at the forefront of mobile payments technology in Europe ; A BN AMRO has found success with its Tikkie app at home, while ING is a major investor in the Payconiq and Payvision platforms.





- is one of the most cash-free countries in , with cash transactions making up only 45% of retail purchases. Dutch banking brands are at the forefront of mobile payments technology in ; has found success with its Tikkie app at home, while is a major investor in the Payconiq and Payvision platforms. Sustainable and secure society - The Netherlands has a global reputation as a leader in progressive sustainability and public policy and gender equality. There is room for brands to tell stories about how they are supporting and empowering their own workforces as part of efforts to create a more equitable society. Commitment to serving a higher environmental purpose extends beyond what is visible to the eye. In the banking sector for example, brands like SNS (No.25, $199 million ) , A BN AMRO, and Rabobank (No.7, $4.1 0 billion) have begun to define and implement sustainable finance guidelines, while Triodos and ASN (No.30, $106 million ) are world leaders in the green investing field.





- has a global reputation as a leader in progressive sustainability and public policy and gender equality. There is room for brands to tell stories about how they are supporting and empowering their own workforces as part of efforts to create a more equitable society. Commitment to serving a higher environmental purpose extends beyond what is visible to the eye. In the banking sector for example, brands like and have begun to define and implement sustainable finance guidelines, while and are world leaders in the green investing field. Addressing the whole country - Unlike in many European countries, there is no single business capital in the Netherlands . Dutch brands cannot capture an "urban audience" by only targeting an archetypal Amsterdam local. Brands should ensure that their planning encompasses the scope of what it means to live in the Netherlands today, without overlooking the country's many small towns and rural areas.

The BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Dutch Brands report and ranking, as well as other brand insights for key regions of the world and 18 market sectors, are available online here. The reports, rankings, charts, articles and more can also be accessed through the BrandZ app, which is free to download for Apple IOS and all Android devices from www.brandz.com/mobile or by searching for BrandZ in the iTunes or Google Play app stores.

Background and methodology

Commissioned by WPP, the valuation behind the BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Dutch Brands was conducted by brand equity research experts Kantar. The methodology mirrors that used to calculate the annual BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking, which is now in its 13th year.

The ranking combines rigorously analysed market data from Bloomberg with extensive consumer insights from over 3.6 million consumers around the world, covering more than 122,000 different brands in over 50 markets - including opinions from over 24,000 Dutch consumers on over 450 brands in 32 categories.

The ability of any brand to power business growth relies on how it is perceived by customers. As the only brand valuation ranking grounded in consumer opinion, BrandZ's analysis enables Dutch brands to identify their strength in the market and provides clear strategic guidance on how to boost value for the long-term.

The BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Dutch Brands is the most definitive and robust ranking of the country's brands available, and the brands ranked all meet these eligibility criteria:

Brand is originally created in the Netherlands

The brand is owned by a listed company or a private company with financials publicly available

The suite of BrandZ brand valuations and reports also includes China, India, Indonesia, Latin America, Brazil, Spain, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Italy.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries. For further information, please visit us at www.kantar.com.

About WPP

WPP is the world leader in communications services. The company provides a comprehensive range of services including digital, ecommerce and shopper marketing; advertising & media investment management; data investment management; public relations & public affairs; brand consulting; health & wellness communications; and specialist communications. For more information, visit www.wpp.com

