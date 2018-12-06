The global silanes market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005550/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global silanes market for the period 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing application of silanes in the automotive and building and construction industries. Organofunctional silanes are widely used in the automotive industry for applications including automotive clearcoats and adhesives and sealants. Silanes are proven to be highly efficient adhesion promoters for polyurethane-based windshield adhesives and sealants and primers. In addition, the booming building and construction industry in China, Japan, India, and other Southeast Asian countries is fueling the demand for silane-based corrosion inhibitors that protect metallic surfaces from damage. Therefore, the increasing use of silane in the automotive and building and construction industry is fueling the growth of the global silanes market.

This market research report on the global silanes market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing mergers and acquisitions activities as one of the key emerging trends in the global silanes market:

Global silanes market: Growing mergers and acquisitions

The global silanes market has undergone rapid consolidation, thanks to the increased merger and acquisition activities in recent years. This is resulting in the existence of more competent and technology-driven vendors in the market. For instance, on January 18, 2017, Momentive acquired the operating assets of Sea Lion Technology located in Texas to include Sea Lion Technology's NXT silane to its product line and cater to the production needs of tire manufacturers. Therefore, the increasing mergers and acquisitions activities will fuel the growth of the global silanes market.

"The global silanes market has been witnessing expansion in production capacities for the past 5-10 years. The supply and the consumption of silanes in the end-user industries, including paint and coating, automotive, and construction, will continue to grow in the next decade. The growing demand for silane-based end-use products has compelled producers to expand their production capacities and develop new products," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global silanes market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global silanes market by application (paints and coatings, rubber and plastics, adhesives and sealants, and fiber treatment), by product (functional silanes, monosilane/chlorosilanes) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of about 48%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period with the highest incremental growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005550/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com