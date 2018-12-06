The global silanes market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing application of silanes in the automotive and building and construction industries. Organofunctional silanes are widely used in the automotive industry for applications including automotive clearcoats and adhesives and sealants. Silanes are proven to be highly efficient adhesion promoters for polyurethane-based windshield adhesives and sealants and primers. In addition, the booming building and construction industry in China, Japan, India, and other Southeast Asian countries is fueling the demand for silane-based corrosion inhibitors that protect metallic surfaces from damage. Therefore, the increasing use of silane in the automotive and building and construction industry is fueling the growth of the global silanes market.
This market research report on the global silanes market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing mergers and acquisitions activities as one of the key emerging trends in the global silanes market:
Global silanes market: Growing mergers and acquisitions
The global silanes market has undergone rapid consolidation, thanks to the increased merger and acquisition activities in recent years. This is resulting in the existence of more competent and technology-driven vendors in the market. For instance, on January 18, 2017, Momentive acquired the operating assets of Sea Lion Technology located in Texas to include Sea Lion Technology's NXT silane to its product line and cater to the production needs of tire manufacturers. Therefore, the increasing mergers and acquisitions activities will fuel the growth of the global silanes market.
"The global silanes market has been witnessing expansion in production capacities for the past 5-10 years. The supply and the consumption of silanes in the end-user industries, including paint and coating, automotive, and construction, will continue to grow in the next decade. The growing demand for silane-based end-use products has compelled producers to expand their production capacities and develop new products," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.
Global silanes market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global silanes market by application (paints and coatings, rubber and plastics, adhesives and sealants, and fiber treatment), by product (functional silanes, monosilane/chlorosilanes) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of about 48%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period with the highest incremental growth.
