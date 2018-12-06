

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus consumer price inflation eased for a second straight month in November, data from the Statistical Service showed on Thursday.



Inflation fell to 2.7 percent in November from 3 percent in October. In September, inflation was 3.1 percent.



Electricity prices surged 33.8 percent year-on-year. Consequently, the category housing, water, electricity and gas logged the biggest increase of 11.8 percent among the different CPI components.



The biggest negative change in monthly comparison was logged by transport that declined 2.1 percent. In contrast, clothing and footwear prices increased 1.5 percent.



In November, the consumer price index dropped 0.20 percent from the previous month.



