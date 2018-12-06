Cruise line curates 122 local tours for guests to visit locals' homes, farms, workplaces, markets and studios across the world

Today, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the world's leading luxury cruise line, announces two shore excursion innovations designed to offer luxury travelers the most bespoke experiences in destinations around the world: Go Local Tours and Regent Choice small group tours

Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Go Local Tours lets guests experience the world through the eyes of those who live in the community and discover the best of a favorite destination, such as exploring a local market in Barcelona. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our guests' desire to learn about the people, cultures and natural wonders of our world is the inspiration behind Go Local Tours," Regent Seven Seas Cruises President and CEO Jason Montague said. "Their fascination for immersive exploration, and the fact that many guests return to some of the same ports they've visited before and are looking for distinct authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences, led to our groundbreaking approach to elevate luxury travel shore excursions. These local experiences will be exceptional."

Go Local Tours. Regent Seven Seas Cruises guests will enjoy a more direct way to experience the culture of a destination through Go Local Tours. Now, guests can spend a day at a family-owned goat farm in the countryside of Andalusia to learn the generations-old way of making cheese, or discover the joy of fishing with the residents of Portofino, or observe skilled artists in their studios in Palma de Mallorca. Guests will experience the world through the eyes of those who live in the community and discover the best of a favorite destination.

The cruise line worked for seven months to curate 122 small local experiences for guests, nearly 50 of which are included in its FREE Unlimited Shore Excursions. Go Local Tours are available on 2019 Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages, along with 2019 voyages calling on Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Montevideo, Uruguay. Examples of Go Local Tours include:

Spain Visit the mountain village of Alfarnate, located in the province of Málaga in Andalusia. Here, a local guide escorts guests through the village shops to introduce them to the local artisans. The next stop is the nearby town of Alfarnatejo, to an ancient, restored house, where guests enjoy a glass of local wine before a host escorts guests to their own home for a traditional Spanish lunch and an introduction to Spain's gastronomical culture.

Finland Guests will experience the unique and beautiful sights of central Helsinki. The day starts with a visit to the most popular food market, Kauppahalli, to observe and taste the variety of local fish, meat, and cheeses. Next, guests take a local tram toward Kamppi Center to visit the two most famous Finnish supermarkets before touring the underground Central Bus Station, which connects Helsinki with the surrounding towns. One more level under the ground, guests will take a Metro to the Hakaniemi Market Hall for a tour. Following a typical Finnish snack, the tour ends with a relaxing walk through Kaivopuisto Park, the oldest and best-known park in Helsinki.

Greece Visit the Monastery of Agia Irini south of Heraklion and close to the traditional village of Kroussonas. The Monastery serves as a nunnery and is amongst the oldest in Crete. At the completion of the guided visit the nuns will offer guests traditional hand-made sweets. In the village of Kroussonas guests will visit the traditional Cretan boot maker, Stivania, and tour the oldest bakery in the village. A host will introduce guests to traditional Cretan music accompanied by a lesson in folk dances such as the Ballos. The demonstration will also show how families prepare cheese and make Cretan cheese pies. Afterward, guests are treated to olive oil and wine tastings, and a demonstration in Cretan weaving. A traditional Cretan lunch will be served at the end of the tour.

Regent Choice small group tours. In 2009, Regent Seven Seas Cruises elevated the luxury cruise industry by introducing FREE Unlimited Shore Excursions, an innovation which demonstrated the tremendous value Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers with one all-inclusive voyage price. Regent Choice small group tours are smaller versions of the cruise line's existing popular FREE Unlimited Shore Excursions and Regent Choice tours. Hosting no more than 16 guests, for a subsidized, supplementary fee Regent Choice small group tours allow for more personal destination engagement with a knowledgeable guide. These excursions are curated to provide additional ways to engage luxury travelers' interests and passions, from food and wine to art and architecture, and include access to UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

About 250 excursions on 2019 Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages will be offered as Regent Choice small group tours.

"Imagine the intimacy of you and only 15 others in your small group walking through the beautiful sites in Dubrovnik, observing the historic town's unique marble-paved squares, tall houses, steep-cobbled streets and fountains as you engage in conversations with a local guide. Small group tours allow for deeper, more meaningful conversations, interactions and explorations during many of our most popular tours," Montague said.

Visit www.RSSC.com, call 1.844.4REGENT (1.844.876.8745) or contact a professional travel advisor to inquire about specific Regent Seven Seas Cruises voyages. Learn more about Go Local Tours and Regent Choice small group tours on Regent Seven Seas Cruises' shore excursions webpage.

