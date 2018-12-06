The global paper pigments market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global paper pigments market is the growing consumption of tissue papers. The increasing focus on hygiene is one of the primary factors driving the consumption of tissue papers. Tissue papers are one of the major paper products that use paper pigments, and therefore, the rise in the consumption of tissue papers will accelerate the demand for paper pigments during the forecast period. The growing demand for various other associated products such as facial wipes, toilet paper, and paper towels, used in the food industry will contribute to the growth of the global paper pigments market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global paper pigments market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing adoption of UWF paper in packaging as one of the key emerging trends in the global paper pigments market:

Global paper pigments market: Increasing adoption of UWF paper in packaging

The advent of Industry 4.0 has led to technological advances and increased the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions. Several established players in the market are increasingly adopting environment-friendly packaging solutions, such as biodegradable packaging, for reducing the harmful effects on the environment. The demand for uncoated woodfree (UWF) paper is likely to increase in the future as it is recyclable and relatively cost-effective compared to the regular paper types. Unlike plastics, UWF paper is environment-friendly and can be used for manufacturing biodegradable packaging. Therefore, increasing demand for UWF paper will accelerate the demand for paper pigments in the future.

"The packaging industry holds a significant share in the rising demand for paper pigments over the last few years. Various types of papers are used for primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging of assorted perishable and non-perishable merchandise. The increasing demand for packaging boards for manufacturing the corrugated boxes will be the major contributor for the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on paints, coatings, and pigments.

Global paper pigments market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global paper pigments market by application (coated paper, and uncoated paper), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 48%, followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. The APAC region is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period with the highest incremental growth.

