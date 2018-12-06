

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Chinese government has sought clarification from the United States and Canada over the arrest of Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, the Chief Financial Officer of Huawei Technologies Co.



Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the Chinese telecommunication giant's founder, was arrested by Canadian police at the request of US police in Vancouver on December 1, reportedly for a possible violation of US trade sanctions against Iran.



Washington has serious concerns about security risks posed by Chinese technology companies, including Huawei and fellow Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE.



In Summer, Congress had passed a legislation banning the U.S. government from procuring equipment or services from these companies.



The US government is seeking Meng Wanzhou's extradition, and a bail hearing has been set for Friday, said Ian McLeod, a spokesperson for Canada's Department of Justice.



Beijing said Meng Wanzhou's detention without giving any reason is violation of human rights.



'We have made solemn representations to Canada and the US, demanding that both parties immediately clarify the reasons for the detention, and immediately release the detainee to protect the person's legal rights,' a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters Thursday.



Huawei said it had no information about the charges, and maintained that Meng was innocent.



Her arrest had repercussion on Asian and European stock markets. European shares hit a two-year low and indexes across Asia dropped sharply.



The new development comes amid a ceasefire in trade war between the United States and China over trade tariffs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX