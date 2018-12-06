JD Digits and CityU to Jointly Launch a Laboratory in Financial Technology and Engineering

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Digits and City University of Hong Kong (CityU) unveiled plans for a joint laboratory in financial technology and engineering on Wednesday, while announced the strategic partnership between the two sides at an agreement signing ceremony in Hong Kong.

The cooperation aims to provide a research platform for universities and technology companies, offer more opportunities for professors and students, and jointly explore new models in researching and applying financial technologies.

According to the strategic partnership agreement, the joint laboratory will focus on asset pricing, financial risk monitoring and other various fintech studies, as well as talents exchange and commercial cooperation.

As a top university in Asia and worldwide, CityU has an outstanding research team in financial engineering. JD Digits, the leading digital technology company from Chinese mainland, has accumulated profound experience in fintech research and application.

As early as November 2018, a paper named Managing Consumer Credit Risk via Dependency Learning co-authored by JD Digits Intelligent Risk Laboratory and Assistant Professor Wu Qi from CityU, was included by the Sixth Asian Quantitative Finance Conference.

Xiaochun Shen, deputy general manager of risk management department at JD Digits, said at the ceremony that the strategic partnership with CityU will help to maximum the advantages from both parties, and it will have positive influence on JD Digits' technology capacity and professional personal training. Shen expects to further enhance JD Digits' strength in financial product and financial risk management to provide partners with more comprehensive services.

Professor Way Kuo, CityU President, said CityU has world-class faculty in the field of data science and that setting up a joint laboratory with JD Digits, a well-established company, will drive the development of data science in Hong Kong.

"The laboratory provides an opportunity for technology companies, academics and students to explore new models in the research and application of financial technologies," said Professor Alex Jen Kwan-yue, CityU Provost.

He noted that CityU had recently launched its School of Data Science and the Hong Kong Institute for Data Science. "The laboratory represents another milestone in utilising data science to promote the financial development of Hong Kong."

About JD Digits

JD Digits was formerly known as JD Finance until it was comprehensively brand-upgraded in November 2018. Its operational purpose is to connect finance and real industry by using digital technology, boosting the influence of the Internet, enhancing the digital and intelligent development of industries, foster the development of the real economy and create greater social value.

With its cutting-edge technologies and expertise in data technology, AI, and IoT, JD Digits has been involved in many fields, from digital finance, digital city, digital agriculture, digital marketing and digital campus services, and integrated its clients, in terms of the personal-end, corporate-end and government-end, as one.

In the future, JD Digits is going to further explore current business patterns and will enter into more real industrial sectors.

About City University of Hong Kong

City University of Hong Kong (CityU) is a dynamic and fast-growing university. With an emphasis on professional education and research, CityU produces graduates who anticipate and precipitate change in a quickly evolving, globalised world. Our unique Discovery-enriched Curriculum puts discovery and innovation at the forefront of our professional programmes in science and engineering, business, creative media, law, the humanities and social sciences, energy and the environment, and veterinary medicine and life sciences. For more information about CityU, please visit: www.cityu.edu.hk.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794668/JD_DIGITS_signing_ceremony.jpg