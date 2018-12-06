A Wood Mackenzie report shows U.S. energy storage deployments tripling in capacity during Q3 '18 versus last year's volume, while noting that the future pipeline growth rate doubled versus prior quarters to reach a 33 GW of future projects.From pv magazine USA The U.S. solar power pipeline is already popping, now the batteries needed to get us to 80% with wind+solar are starting to get down to the mad and exponential growth we're told to expect. Per the US Energy Storage Monitor, from Wood Mackenzie Renewables & Power along with the Energy Storage Association (ESA), total energy storage deployed, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...