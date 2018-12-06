The "European TV Databook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe will have 262 million TV subscriptions by the end of 2018; up from 205 million at end-2015. Western Europe has had the most growth.

SVOD subscriptions will triple between 2015 and 2018 to 76 million, but traditional pay TV will only add 8 million subscribers to total 186 million. This means that SVOD's share of the total will climb from 13% to 29% between 2015 and 2018.

SVOD's share of revenues will double over this period to 28% in 2018. Including AVOD, this translates to $14 billion; up from $6 billion in 2015. Pay TV revenues will be flat at $36 billion. Therefore, total revenues will reach $50 billion in 2018; up by $7.7 billion on 2015.

These figures are gross subscriptions. One household can have more than one subscription. For example, a household subscribing to pay satellite TV and Netflix would be counted as two subscriptions. The European TV Databook report provides forecasts for paying subscriptions across 40 countries.

Key Topics Covered

Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Device penetration (Population, households, TV households, fixed broadband subs, smartphone users, tablet users. 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018)

Pay TV revenues by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

OTT TV video revenues by source (AVOD, TVOD, DTO, SVOD) for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

SVOD subscribers by operator for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

SVOD revenues by operator for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

