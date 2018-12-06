The "European TV Databook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe will have 262 million TV subscriptions by the end of 2018; up from 205 million at end-2015. Western Europe has had the most growth.
SVOD subscriptions will triple between 2015 and 2018 to 76 million, but traditional pay TV will only add 8 million subscribers to total 186 million. This means that SVOD's share of the total will climb from 13% to 29% between 2015 and 2018.
SVOD's share of revenues will double over this period to 28% in 2018. Including AVOD, this translates to $14 billion; up from $6 billion in 2015. Pay TV revenues will be flat at $36 billion. Therefore, total revenues will reach $50 billion in 2018; up by $7.7 billion on 2015.
These figures are gross subscriptions. One household can have more than one subscription. For example, a household subscribing to pay satellite TV and Netflix would be counted as two subscriptions. The European TV Databook report provides forecasts for paying subscriptions across 40 countries.
Companies Featured
- Amazon
- Canal Digitaal
- KPN
- Netflix
- NL Ziet
- RTL XL
- Tele 2
- Videoland
- Ziggo Movies
Key Topics Covered
- Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018
- Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018
- Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018
- Device penetration (Population, households, TV households, fixed broadband subs, smartphone users, tablet users. 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018)
- Pay TV revenues by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018
- OTT TV video revenues by source (AVOD, TVOD, DTO, SVOD) for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018
- SVOD subscribers by operator for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018
- SVOD revenues by operator for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018
