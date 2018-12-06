sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 06.12.2018

06.12.2018 | 16:55
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Discover Why it's Time to Revolutionize the Role of the Chief Innovation Officer at the 13th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Mohan Nair, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Cambia Health Solutions, will give a keynote presentation, Assessing the Role of the Chief Innovation Officer, at the 13th Annual New Product Innovation & Development 2019: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, taking place March 25-28, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla, La Jolla, Calif.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794755/Frost_And_Sullivan_2019_MindXchange_Promo.jpg

To register and download the event agenda for the 13th Annual New Product Innovation & Development 2019: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange,please visit: www.frost.com/pds

Nair will examine why the role of chief innovation officer (CInO) is often confused with the head of R&D or the entrepreneurial leader in a large organization. His keynote will cover the evolving and revolutionary ways to view and commit to this critical agent of transformation for success in the marketplace. Key takeaways will include:

  • Examples of various forms of the CInO role and how to choose the right one for your company
  • Success factors that make the difference to corporations that commit
  • Insight on why the CInO is not a transition role, but a career

Pradeep Narendran, Vice President, JPMorgan Chase and Company, will also lead a session at the event-Successful Sprints or Just Sloppy Thinking? The Rainmaker's Guide to the Proper Execution of Agile. This session will explore the benefits of becoming an Agile organization, as opposed to a traditional one. Narendran will examine whether "Agile" is just a buzzword and share his cross-industry expertise on overcoming hurdles, celebrating victories, and defining benchmarks.

He will also provide metrics to evaluate Agile maturity in the workplace, a framework to enable and enhance Agile via a higher degree of collaboration, and current Agile best practices.

For additional information, please email: events.us@frost.com or call Matthew McSweegan at 516-255-3812.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact Us: Start the discussion

Contact:
Francesca Valente
Corporate Communications - Americas
P: +1 210 348 1012
E: francesca.valente@frost.com
http://www.frost.com


© 2018 PR Newswire