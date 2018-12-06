Discover Why it's Time to Revolutionize the Role of the Chief Innovation Officer at the 13th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Mohan Nair, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Cambia Health Solutions, will give a keynote presentation, Assessing the Role of the Chief Innovation Officer, at the 13th Annual New Product Innovation & Development 2019: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, taking place March 25-28, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla, La Jolla, Calif.
Nair will examine why the role of chief innovation officer (CInO) is often confused with the head of R&D or the entrepreneurial leader in a large organization. His keynote will cover the evolving and revolutionary ways to view and commit to this critical agent of transformation for success in the marketplace. Key takeaways will include:
- Examples of various forms of the CInO role and how to choose the right one for your company
- Success factors that make the difference to corporations that commit
- Insight on why the CInO is not a transition role, but a career
Pradeep Narendran, Vice President, JPMorgan Chase and Company, will also lead a session at the event-Successful Sprints or Just Sloppy Thinking? The Rainmaker's Guide to the Proper Execution of Agile. This session will explore the benefits of becoming an Agile organization, as opposed to a traditional one. Narendran will examine whether "Agile" is just a buzzword and share his cross-industry expertise on overcoming hurdles, celebrating victories, and defining benchmarks.
He will also provide metrics to evaluate Agile maturity in the workplace, a framework to enable and enhance Agile via a higher degree of collaboration, and current Agile best practices.
