Discover Why it's Time to Revolutionize the Role of the Chief Innovation Officer at the 13th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Mohan Nair, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Cambia Health Solutions, will give a keynote presentation, Assessing the Role of the Chief Innovation Officer, at the 13th Annual New Product Innovation & Development 2019: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, taking place March 25-28, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla, La Jolla, Calif.

Nair will examine why the role of chief innovation officer (CInO) is often confused with the head of R&D or the entrepreneurial leader in a large organization. His keynote will cover the evolving and revolutionary ways to view and commit to this critical agent of transformation for success in the marketplace. Key takeaways will include:

Examples of various forms of the CInO role and how to choose the right one for your company

Success factors that make the difference to corporations that commit

Insight on why the CInO is not a transition role, but a career

Pradeep Narendran, Vice President, JPMorgan Chase and Company, will also lead a session at the event-Successful Sprints or Just Sloppy Thinking? The Rainmaker's Guide to the Proper Execution of Agile. This session will explore the benefits of becoming an Agile organization, as opposed to a traditional one. Narendran will examine whether "Agile" is just a buzzword and share his cross-industry expertise on overcoming hurdles, celebrating victories, and defining benchmarks.

He will also provide metrics to evaluate Agile maturity in the workplace, a framework to enable and enhance Agile via a higher degree of collaboration, and current Agile best practices.

