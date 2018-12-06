Roots Vape Pens Win Best-selling Product Award

LAS VEGAS, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

News provided by Foliumed

Only months after its launch, Roots vape pens have become the best-selling brand on LeafLink, the cannabis e-commerce platform connecting 2500 retailers in twelve US States. The pens are manufactured by Taproot Holdings, a craft cannabis extraction company from Las Vegas which has grown exponentially through customer recommendations without marketing investments. "It's amazing to see how powerfully retailers respond to high quality, beautifully branded products", said LeafLink CEO Ryan G. Smith who picked Roots as the Number 1 category winner from more than 700 contenders.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794688/Roots.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794690/Leaflink_List.jpg )

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794689/Taproot_Logo.jpg )



"Providing our customers with the most up-to-date, distinctive and enjoyable products is of the utmost importance to the Essence Vegas team," said Armen Yemenidjian, CEO of dispensary chain Essence Vegas. "Since its introduction to our Tropicana and Henderson locations, our customers have quickly grown fond of Roots for being a full-flavored and naturally-derived product, without any additives. In addition, Shane and the TapRoot team provide exceptional customer service and industry leadership, which not only lines up with the objectives of Essence Vegas, but has helped pioneer growth in Nevada's cannabis community."

The Roots pens have some of the highest THC concentration in the industry which makes them last 20-30% longer than competing products, offering more bang for the buck. These features have recently caught the attention of one of the largest US dispensary chains, who signed a supply contract to secure over 20% of Taproot's production capacity.

"We are deeply honoured to have received this award, said Taproot co-founder and CEO Shane Terry, a former US Air Force Top Gun commander turned cannabis entrepreneur. "It is a recognition of the tremendous efforts our team has made over the last year, and confirms our view that there is a market for natural, handcrafted products offering superior taste with good design at an affordable price point."

With the demand for its Roots pens skyrocketing, Taproot - which is 100% management owned and self-funded - has been approached by investors to fund their expansion plans. "We are currently examining several options and are very excited about the interest we have received", says Taproot CEO Terry.

About Taproot Holdings

Taproot is a craft cannabis extraction company operating a GMP-ready manufacturing facility in a biosecure environment in North Las Vegas. Since its foundation in 2016, Taproot has focused on the production of natural vape pen products for the burgeoning Nevada adult use market. For the development of medicinal and health & wellness products, it recently entered into a strategic alliance with international cannabis producer Foliumed.

For more information, please contact Taproot at info@taprootbrands.com or visit the website www.taproot-holdings.com.

About LeafLink

LeafLink is the cannabis industry's standard wholesale ordering platform with over $600M in annual orders. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles, it connects over 700+ brands and 2500 retailers across 12 states through its B2B marketplace.

About Foliumed

Foliumed is an international cannabis company with cultivation, production and distribution assets in Latin America and Western Europe. Its main facility in Colombia consists of a 40-acre cultivation and extraction site in close proximity to Bogota, with an annual production capacity of 77 tons of dried cannabis and hemp flowers and 10 tons of pharma-grade oils at a fraction of the cost of North American producers.

For more information, please contact us at info@foliumed.com or visit our website www.foliumed.com.

Media Contact:

Shane Terry

CEO of Taproot Holdings

shane@taproot-holdings.com

phone: +1-7028582465