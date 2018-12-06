Maison Perrier-Jouët Presents 'Art of the Wild' Universe at Faena Hotel, Miami

MIAMI, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

An unconventional, unbridled, unexpected takeover

Maison Perrier-Jouët presents EDEN by Perrier-Jouët: an ephemeral, immersive experience, taking place at Faena Hotel, in parallel with Design Miami/, the contemporary art fair that the House has collaborated with for the past seven years. On 5thDecember, the biggest names in Miami came together to discover Art of the Wild, the extravagant universe as seen by the House to re-enchant the everyday through the presence of unbridled nature. It continues to enchant Miami with a packed programme of events.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8461451-maison-perrier-jouets-art-of-wild-universe/

Maison Perrier-Jouët is taking over Miami, where it unleashed EDEN by Perrier-Jouët: an invitation to delve into the House's relationship with art and nature that spans back to its foundation. It was the ideal setting for spreading Art of the Wild, the House's vision of an unexpected and joyful world, where nature reveals itself in all its liberty and exuberance. Reflecting this vibrant spirit, Winnie Harlow hosted a party on 5th December where people from all horizons were brought together for a unique champagne experience.

The House spread Art of the Wild by setting up this space on the beach. It was fitted with graphics created by Luftwerk, a creative duo commissioned by the House last year to interpret its cultural heritage, in particular the anemone motif designed in 1902 by Emile Gallé - one of the masters of Art Nouveau - that adorns bottles from the Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque collection. The immersion continued with a virtual reality journey that began in the heart of the magnetic nature of Art of the Wild and took guests on an exploration of the House's cellars in Epernay, Champagne. Rounding things off, a photobooth in the same style was set up to capture highlights of the festivities.

Created for the House by British designer Bethan Laura Wood, HyperNature takes the form of a tree with an extravagant, intense presence. It proposes a new, whimsical champagne experience where flutes can be "plucked" directly from the branches, as a grape might be plucked from a vine. It is also on display in the Collectors Lounge of Design Miami/ throughout the fair.

EDEN by Perrier-Jouët presents two packed days and nights of Art of the Wild events, during which guests can taste a selection of Maison Perrier-Jouët's cuvées. On the 5th, the House hosted a talk with Bethan Laura Wood, organised by Dazed Arts. On the 6th, Maison Perrier-Jouët is welcoming a creative brunch with food designer Laila Gohar and sunset cocktails to accompany a private trunk show presenting the new jewellery collection by Jade Jagger. Rounding off the residency will be the launch of the CR Fashion Book Calendar with Estee Lauder. A complete schedule covering lifestyle, fashion, food and design, reflecting the House's openness to all forms of creativity.

At the EDEN by Perrier-Jouët, just as at Design Miami/, the House shares its approach to champagne that stands apart from customary codes, stemming from its creative freedom and unconventional observations of nature, supported by a community of free spirits who share its values. These "Artisans of the Wild" come from a variety of creative fields, including design, fashion and gastronomy - represented by Bethan Laura Wood, Winnie Harlow and Laila Gohar, respectively - as well as art and hospitality. Along with its Artisans of the Wild, the House is writing a new chapter in a story that has been unfolding for over 200 years.



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794691/Winnie_Harlow.jpg )



Video:

http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8461451-maison-perrier-jouets-art-of-wild-universe/



