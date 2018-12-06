At the request of Azelio AB, 556714-7607 Azelio AB shares will be traded on First North as from December 10, 2018. The company has 31,347,495 shares as per today's date. Short name: AZELIO -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 43,997,495 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011973940 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 164690 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556714-7607 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------- 0001 Oil & Gas ------------------- 0500 Oil & Gas ------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.