With an innovation that could inject new life into the global digital-camera market, CEA-Leti will demonstrate its new technology for image sensors at CES 2019 that replicates the curve of the human retina. This curved image sensor technology breakthrough, called Pixcurve, requires fewer lens elements in digital cameras, which shrinks camera size by half and lowers costs while improving image quality.

"The digital camera market has taken a huge hit from the massive adoption of smartphones, even though these bigger cameras deliver better image quality than smartphone cameras," said David Henry, manager of packaging and assembling at CEA-Leti. "Pixcurve, which also reduces camera sizes in smartphones, microdisplays and virtual-reality glasses, provides camera manufacturers with cost effective, compact, easy-to-assemble optical components they need to bring their products to new levels of performance in the digital era."

Portability is a big factor for many consumers, and smaller, lighter and less-expensive digital cameras will enable camera makers to increase their share of the global market. With Pixcurve, CEA-Leti, a French research institute, has developed an innovative solution for the visible imaging market and beyond.

Pixcurve's Advantages

Form Factor

Reducing the number of lens elements in digital cameras from 10 to six reduces the size of the final compound lens by 60 percent. The overall length of the optical system also is shorter.

Improved Performance

Curved image sensors reduce-and in some cases completely eliminate-optical aberrations like curvature of field and the vignetting effect. They also deliver increased brightness and a wider field of view.

Cost

Reducing the number of lens elements and eliminating aspheric lens elements, which will be unnecessary, will lower the cost of systems integrating Pixcurve technology.

Assembly

Fewer components means quicker and easier assembly-a major advantage for manufacturers.

Visitors at the Pixcurve booth at CES will see before-and-after examples on two tablets, illustrating the substantial size reduction that Pixcurve curved-sensor technology can bring and proving that there is no decline in image quality.

