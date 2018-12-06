Livio Weng Promoted to CEO of Huobi Global

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Group has announced Livio Weng as the CEO of Huobi Global, the blockchain giant's flagship cryptocurrency exchange business.

"We're very pleased to announce this news. Livio's background and leadership abilities make him a natural fit for this role and we are confident that he will be instrumental in taking Huobi to the next level as we continue to expand into the global marketplace," said Leon Li, Founder and CEO of Huobi Group.

Weng, who was born in 1987 and who has been with the company since August, will continue his existing duties overseeing marketing, public relations, and business development for Huobi Global's parent company on top of handling the Huobi Global exchange business. He commented: "I'm deeply humbled by this honor and by Leon's faith in me. I relish the challenge and opportunity of piloting Huobi Global into the next era of the blockchain revolution."

Weng is no stranger to high growth technologies, fintech, or business, having previously served in a senior management position with Jiedaibao, a Chinese peer-to-peer financial lending platform that has raised over USD 600 million to date. He also served as Product Director at Sohu Inc and played an integral role in shaping the Kuaizhan mobile site. He was the founder of SXBBM, a social networking app targeted at university students.

He became interested in technology and business at a young age, learning computer programming while still in high school and later studying it at Tsinghua University, where he graduated with a master's degree in software engineering.

"I think that blockchain and crypto are among the most important and world changing technologies of the 21st century and I'm excited to be on the cutting edge of this change with a pioneering company like Huobi," said Weng. "Over 2019 and beyond, people should expect to see a number of great new products and services as well as some big changes to Huobi Global."

