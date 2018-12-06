Benchtop NMR Expands the Application Scope of Spectroscopy Far beyond Traditional Markets

Greater accuracy, ease-of-use, and customer awareness critical to improve product uptake, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercialized in 2012, the benchtop NMR spectrometers market is expected to grow at double digit rate with focus on academics and pharmaceuticals. The compact size of the instruments boosts higher sales as lesser space is required to use them. As drug regulations in the global pharmaceuticals industry become increasingly stringent, molecular analysis spectrometers, including nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers, are finding higher application. Within the NMR market, the emergence of benchtop NMR as a supplementary tool is expanding the scope of NMR's use beyond pharmaceuticals, into academics, polymer research, reaction monitoring, food, and other areas where it is not feasible to deploy an expensive, high-field NMR.

Frost & Sullivan's new white paper, Benchtop NMR Spectroscopy Market Analysis , highlights the key benefits of benchtop NMR. This research analyzes the position of Nanalysis in the benchtop NMR spectroscopy market, and compares the key strengths of its product with the products of top competitors. Miniaturization is enabling NMR spectroscopy to find novel applications for its compact benchtop, and this will be a high-growth segment going forward.

To download the complimentary White Paper, please visit: https://go.frost.com/NMR

Sujan Sami, Measurement & Instrumentation Consultant at Frost & Sullivan explains that Benchtop NMR Spectrometer's inherent benefits of accessibility, compactness, connectivity, low maintenance requirements, cost, portability, and field analysis option have opened up expansion opportunities in numerous markets.

"There is also considerable research on ways to turn benchtop NMR spectrometers into an analyzer for quantitative applications," said Sami. "For example, the benchtop NMR spectroscope can determine the ratios of cannabinoids in cannabis oil faster, and with more repeatability than conventional high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) solutions."

"Further method development and validation, paired with educating end users on the value proposition of benchtop NMR spectrometers is expected to greatly increase the adoption of these instruments," added Sean Krakiwsky, President & CEO, Founderat Nanalysis Corp. "Being a non-destructive testing mechanism, NMR spectroscopy allows the recovery of an analyte after analysis, as opposed to other commonly used methods. In order to overcome the adoption barriers, it is critical for vendors to ensure better accessibility, simple operation and maintenance, and better awareness of the advantages of NMR spectroscopy over high-performance liquid chromatography in some quantitative applications."

The benchtop NMR market is expected to achieve double digit growth, driven by its small form factor, superior accuracy, and ease-of-use. The businesses that will be best positioned to make the most of these growth opportunities will be the ones that:

Offer Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled products. The future of this market will be lab virtualization using automated sample changes. IoT can support the sharing of cloud spectrum to help implement differential mathematical analyses.

Expand in the process industry as NMRs are becoming more popular than other techniques like infrared or Raman spectroscopy. The opportunities in this market will further increase with automation.

Partner with accessory manufacturers to deliver a holistic approach and a one-shop-stop experience to customers.

Explore opportunities created by synthetic start-ups and SMEs. These companies either have overbooked high-field NMR spectrometer facilities or no accessible high-field NMR instruments. They have to purchase a high-field spectrometer or outsource their analysis needs.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

P: +1 210 247 2481

E: jaylon.brinkley@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com