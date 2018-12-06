With effect from December 7, 2018, the subscription rights in Cavotec SA will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 19, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CCC TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012012474 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 164666 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from December 7, 2018, the paid subscription shares in Cavotec SA will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including January 7, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CCC BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012012482 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 164667 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB