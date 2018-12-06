Independent evaluation concludes that Teleperformance's superior profile in China has been leading to significant market share gains

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it has received the 2018 Growth Excellence Leadership Award from Frost Sullivan for the Contact Center Outsourcing Service Industry in China.

Frost Sullivan analysts conducted extensive industry research and independently evaluated contenders across key criteria such as growth strategy, diversification sustainability, price/performance value, customer ownership experience and brand equity. They concluded that Teleperformance stands out in China thanks to its strategic vision which enhances value creation for clients through innovation, process excellence and people empowerment

Teleperformance excellence has garnered more than 30 Frost Sullivan Awards over the last eight years in every major region of the world which represents, by far, an industry best. This includes winning the Company of the Year Award in all world regions.

"Teleperformance strives for enhanced value creation for its client partners by focusing on local market understanding, growth strategy, as well as leveraging its resources. This superior profile results in remarkable growth in China, said Krishna Baidya, Associate Director Digital Transformation Practice, Frost Sullivan Asia Pacific.It's clear that Teleperformance has a keen eye on the future and drives innovation that meets their client's upcoming needs before they become commonly visible."

"This recognition of industry excellence confirms that Teleperformance successfully addresses industry challenges in the Chinese market and offers an attractive value proposition to organizations looking to take advantage of outsourcing customer experience management," said Joseph Wai, CEO, Teleperformance China.

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "Teleperformance's expertise and success in China is propelled by more than a decade of experience operating in the country. I sincerely congratulate the team on their wonderful work to support the organization, our clients and their customers through meaningful interactions every day."

ABOUT FROST SULLIVAN

Frost Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities. For more than 50 years, Forst Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. For more information: http://www.frost.com.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 $1.13).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005542/en/

Contacts:

Teleperformance

Press relations

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer

Phone: 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

Europe

IMAGE7

Phone: +33 1 53 70 74 70

szaks@image7.fr

Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 53 83 59 87/59 15

investor@teleperformance.com