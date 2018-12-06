Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces the opening of new franchises in 16 countries through its brands, Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent and Buchbinder to expand its international presence

The Group now offers its car rental services to a wider clientele in new destinations:

Europcar new franchises: Israel, Brazil, Russia, Colombia, Kenya, Azerbaijan, Singapore, Nepal and Sri Lanka,

new franchises: Israel, Brazil, Russia, Colombia, Kenya, Azerbaijan, Singapore, Nepal and Sri Lanka, Goldcar new franchise in Montenegro,

new franchise in Montenegro, Buchbinder new franchises: Finland, Portugal, Iceland and Czech Republic,

new franchises: Finland, Portugal, Iceland and Czech Republic, InterRent new franchises in Mauritius and Lebanon.

Europcar Mobility Group is now present in 135 countries through its brands, which allows the Group to benefit from substantial flows of business and leisure and customers; a key development as the number of international tourist arrivals Worldwide has reached 1,326 million in 2017, an increase of 7% compared to 20161

Marcus Bernhardt, Europcar Mobility Group's Managing Director BU International Coverage:

"We are proud to expand the footprint of our brands in 16 new countries. We aim to provide to all our customers, wherever they are, our quality of service, and to make their life easier when they choose to rent a car with their usual car rental company.

And it is part of our "Leverage and Scale up" strategic framework to expand into new countries. In 2019 and onwards, we will pursue our ongoing developments in order to reach a presence in 170 countries end of 2020".

