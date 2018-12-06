Heijmans NV: Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Heijmans N.V.

From today's date, Ms M.M. Jonk is appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board Board of Heijmans N.V., for a period of over four years until the termination of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2023.

The remuneration of the Members of the Supervisory Board will be adjusted from 1 January 2018, in accordance with the proposal explained.

About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, building & technology, roads and civil engineering in the areas living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and public sector bodies, and together we are building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information at our website: www.heijmans.nl .



For more information / not for publication:

Media

Marieke Swinkels-Verstappen

Communications

+31 73 543 52 17

mswinkels-verstappen@heijmans.nl



Analysts

Guido Peters

Investor Relations

+ 31 73 543 52 17

gpeters@heijmans.nl



Attachment