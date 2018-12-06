Technavio analysts forecast the global aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The adoption of additive technology is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market 2018-2022. The primary focus of the aircraft manufacturing industry is on reducing the overall weight of the aircraft while maintaining or even improving its total load carrying capacity. Therefore, the need to design and produce high-performance aircraft within a weight constraint is a crucial driver for the aircraft manufacturers to use light-weight composites in manufacturing.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market is the advent of automatic wipers:

Global aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market: Advent of automatic wipers

Apart from the low- and high-speed settings, the modem aircraft are equipped with wipers that have an intermittent setting. While operating at low- and high-speed settings, the driving motor runs continuously; however, the wipers stop momentarily between each wipe while operating in the intermittent setting. As faster operation results in squeaking of the wipers due to surface dryness and a relatively slow setting results in reduced visibility due to the accumulation of raindrops on the windshield, deciding the correct operational setting is a tricky task. As the amount of water hitting the windshield changes with the acceleration of the aircraft constant attention may be required to maintain the proper operational setting of the wipers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace components, "Aircraft component manufacturers implemented the automatic rain-sensing wiper technology from automobiles. Optical sensors are in contact with the inner side of the windshield and are located near the rearview mirror. These sensors project infrared light to the windshield at a 45-degree angle. The technology uses refractive principles to ascertain the amount of moisture on the windshield."

Global aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market research report provides market segmentation by aircraft fitting type (narrow-body aircraft, general aviation aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 54%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by over 1%.

