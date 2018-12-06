Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive digital cockpit market to grow at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005691/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automotive digital cockpit market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing introduction of holographic display is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive digital cockpit market 2018-2022. The automotive holographic display is the 3D image of the object that uses light diffraction to create it. It is a full-color display generated by reflections on the dashboard of the vehicle. When compared to conventional displays, it is completely different as it uses projection to display information and images on the screen. The display appears like a free-floating form and is only visible to the driver and not the co-passengers or the other occupants. The leading automotive OEMs are working on this very advanced display technology.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive digital cockpit market is the falling prices of LCD/TFT display giving economies of scale benefits:

Global automotive digital cockpit market: Falling prices of LCD/TFT display giving economies of scale benefits

Hardware cost remains a primary consideration for OEMs, and by keeping a close eye on consumer electronics, the OEMs can adopt new technology in a cost-effective manner. Moreover, in the consumer electronics segment, when any technology is adopted, its volume grows, thus reducing its prices in the market and benefitting other segments. For example, the cost of LCD panels reduced because of their adoption in smartphones as the number of smartphones shipped worldwide is in millions. This allowed the suppliers to reduce the cost of LCDs, thereby reducing the overall cost of the HMI system. Similarly, smartphones have technologies such as graphics, haptics, and speech recognition, which are used in the display- and non-display-based HMI systems.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, "In the global automotive digital cockpit market, the falling prices of LCD/TFT display and OLED is an added advantage. This is because OEMs may find it less pressurizing from the cost point for the introduction of the same in the mass market at least toward the end of the forecast period. This will offer extensive growth opportunities in the automotive digital cockpit market. In developed regions, the market is already witnessing hybrid cockpit displays entering the mid-level cars segment. This is due to factors such as customer demand and affordability enabled for the OEMs due to the falling prices of LCD/TFT displays."

Global automotive digital cockpit market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive digital cockpit market research report provides market segmentation by application (luxury cars and mid-segment cars) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The luxury cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 78% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 36%. However, by 2022, the Americas is expected to surpass EMEA to become the leading region, accounting for a market share of nearly 38%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005691/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com