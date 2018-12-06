New City Energy Ltd - Final Distribution

NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

Final liquidation distribution announcement

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 7 March 2017, shareholders passed resolutions to wind-up the Company and appointed Linda Johnson and Robert Kirkby of KPMG Channel Islands Limited as joint liquidators (the "Liquidators").

Further to the announcement dated 3 September 2018, the Liquidators have now concluded the affairs of the Company and hereby announce their intention to make a final liquidation distribution (the "Final Distribution") of:

GBP £0.01876 per ordinary Sterling share issued

The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary Sterling shares on the register at the close of business on 6 December 2018 (the "Record Date") and will be paid by way of Sterling cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on Friday 14 December 2018 to the Shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

Linda Johnson and Robert Kirkby

KPMG Channel Islands Limited

P.O. Box 453

St Helier

Jersey, JE4 8WQ

Tel: 01534 888891

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com