sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.12.2018 | 18:04
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(2 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

New City Energy Ltd - Final Distribution

New City Energy Ltd - Final Distribution

PR Newswire

London, December 6

NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

Final liquidation distribution announcement

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 7 March 2017, shareholders passed resolutions to wind-up the Company and appointed Linda Johnson and Robert Kirkby of KPMG Channel Islands Limited as joint liquidators (the "Liquidators").

Further to the announcement dated 3 September 2018, the Liquidators have now concluded the affairs of the Company and hereby announce their intention to make a final liquidation distribution (the "Final Distribution") of:

GBP £0.01876 per ordinary Sterling share issued

The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary Sterling shares on the register at the close of business on 6 December 2018 (the "Record Date") and will be paid by way of Sterling cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on Friday 14 December 2018 to the Shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators
Linda Johnson and Robert Kirkby
KPMG Channel Islands Limited
P.O. Box 453
St Helier
Jersey, JE4 8WQ

Tel: 01534 888891
restructuring-ci@kpmg.com


© 2018 PR Newswire