Cavotec SA: Cavotec publishes prospectus relating to the rights issue

The prospectus relating to Cavotec SA's ("Cavotec") rights issue has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on 6 December 2018 and is now held available on Cavotec's website, www.cavotec.com, and ABG Sundal Collier's website, www.abgsc.com. under ongoing transactions, and will be made available at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's webpage www.fi.se.

Financial and legal advisors

In connection with the rights issue, ABG Sundal Collier is acting as financial adviser, Vinge is acting as legal adviser in relation to Swedish law and Bär & Karrer SA is acting as legal adviser in relation to Swiss law.

Johan Hähnel, Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34

E-mail: johan.hahnel@cavotec.com

This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above on 6 December 2018 at 18:00 CET.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations.Cavotec is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

