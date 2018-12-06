The global potassium sorbate market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005705/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global potassium sorbate market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased demand for potassium sorbate in processed foods. In the food and beverages industry, potassium sorbate is used as a preservative to avoid the food from spoilage as its prime function is to prevent food and beverages from the growth of fungus, microbes, mold, and yeast. The high usage of potassium sorbates in the food industry is because it does not make any effect in terms of taste, color, and smell of food and protect the food from decomposition, also it is easily available and cost-effective.

This market research report on the global potassium sorbate market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for clean label ingredients as one of the key emerging trends in the global potassium sorbate market:

Global potassium sorbate market: Increasing demand for clean label ingredients

Potassium sorbate is primarily used as a preservative and stabilizer to improve the shelf life of food products. It helps retain the freshness of packaged foods and beverages. FDA mandates to provide clean label ingredients for all the packaged food products, the use of such ingredients can promote the growth of the global potassium sorbate market.

"Consumers are shifting from processed food containing artificial and synthetic ingredients such as flavors, colorants, and preservatives to natural and organic food products owing to its health benefits. Producers are increasingly focusing on natural ingredients in food products to obey the regulations pertaining to clean labels. During the forecast period, the increasing focus on clean labeled packaged food products will increase the global consumption of potassium sorbate," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on additives, adhesives, and sealants.

Global potassium sorbate market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global potassium sorbate market by end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and cosmetics) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The food and beverage segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 32% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 39%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005705/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com