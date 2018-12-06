Technavio's global industrial roller chain drives market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The increase in M&A will be one of the major trends in the global industrial roller chain drives marketduring 2019-2023. The M&A and market alliances between the vendors will offer considerable market growth momentum during the forecast period. The European and North American manufacturers are acquiring many industrial roller chain drive vendors in APAC, particularly in China, to expand businesses and establish a global presence. The major vendors are acquiring smaller and local vendors.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global industrial roller chain drives market will be the growing end-user investments in APAC:

Global industrial roller chain drives market: Growing end-user investments in APAC

The demand for industrial roller chain drives in APAC has increased because of the growing investments in the end-user industries in the region. The factors such as the easy availability of low-cost raw materials and labor resources, favorable demographic conditions, high demand for industrial products, and low manufacturing costs are supporting the high growth potential of the market vendors in the region.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation, "The advantage of low manufacturing costs in Asia has led to end-user companies from developed regions to invest in new projects in the region. The growing number of projects by the end-user industries are aiding the vendors from APAC to retain their competitive edge in the global industrial roller chain drives market."

Global industrial roller chain drives market: Segmentation analysis

This global industrial roller chain drives market analysis report provides market segmentation by end-user (industrial, heavy equipment, and agricultural), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major end-users, the industrial segment held the largest industrial roller chain drives market share in 2018, contributing to over 55% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 44% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

