The global specialty tires market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005710/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global specialty tires market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the reducing prices of natural rubber. Natural rubber is a major component used for making specialty tires. The overall production costs associated with specialty tires will reduce with the decrease in commodity prices of natural rubber. Throughout 2017, the price of natural rubber was fluctuating. However, the price had shifted downwards by the end of 2017.

This market research report on the global specialty tires market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of airless tires as one of the key emerging trends in the global specialty tires market:

Global specialty tires market: Development of airless tires

Automotive airless tires are non-pneumatic automotive tires made of rubber treads and filled with a compound of rubber and plastic. The tire consists of spokes that help distribute heat. However, the operational efficiency of these airless tires is highly limited. Hence, they can only be used in a limited range of vehicles like ATVs and certain heavy industrial and commercial vehicles.

"By 2020, airless racial tires for specialty vehicles such as off-highway commercial vehicles such as golf carts, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and mainstream commercial vehicles is expected to gain traction. Automotive airless radial tires are still in its initial stage of development. Since 2016, the major tire manufacturers have been developing prototypes of airless tires for ATVs," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on wheels and tires.

Global specialty tires market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global specialty tires market by application (agriculture, aircraft, and mining and construction), end-user (OEM and aftermarket) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The mining and construction segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 40% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 45%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005710/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com