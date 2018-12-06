Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 29, 2018 to December 5, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 29.11.2018 495,550 48.3545 23,962,072 XPAR 29.11.2018 59,979 48.3759 2,901,538 CHIX 29.11.2018 30,000 48.3760 1,451,280 TRQX 29.11.2018 30,000 48.3889 1,451,667 BATE 30.11.2018 389,427 48.8965 19,041,617 XPAR 30.11.2018 54,960 48.8842 2,686,676 CHIX 30.11.2018 30,000 48.9121 1,467,363 TRQX 30.11.2018 30,000 48.9270 1,467,810 BATE 03.12.2018 380,493 50.2048 19,102,575 XPAR 03.12.2018 786 50.8448 39,964 CHIX 03.12.2018 4,040 50.0536 202,217 TRQX 03.12.2018 3,835 50.0444 191,920 BATE 04.12.2018 634,099 49.6350 31,473,504 XPAR 04.12.2018 73,956 49.6146 3,669,297 CHIX 04.12.2018 31,205 49.6387 1,548,976 TRQX 04.12.2018 30,344 49.6304 1,505,985 BATE 05.12.2018 689,478 48.9767 33,768,357 XPAR 05.12.2018 183,501 48.9853 8,988,852 CHIX 05.12.2018 35,252 48.9863 1,726,865 TRQX 05.12.2018 61,080 48.9764 2,991,479 BATE Total 3,247,985 49.1505 159,640,013

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

