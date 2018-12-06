CNH Industrial N.V.: IVECO as member of BioLNG Euronet Consortium supports the development of LNG as road transport fuel across Europe

Katowice, 6 December 2018

BioLNG EuroNet today announced a commitment to the further expansion of LNG (liquefied natural gas) as a road transport fuel across Europe with new infrastructure that should ensure the long-term success and mass scale adoption in Europe.

The consortium, comprising IVECO, CNH Industrial Capital Europe under the trademark of IVECO Capital, Shell, DISA, Scania and Nordsol will each deliver separate activities that will see 2,000 more LNG trucks on the road, 39 LNG fuelling stations and the construction of a BioLNG production plant in the Netherlands.

The LNG Retail stations will form part of a pan-European network and be built in Belgium, France, Germany the Netherlands, Poland and Spain. The stations will be located approximately every 400 km along core road network corridors from Spain to eastern Poland.

Pierre Lahutte, IVECO Brand President, said: "This project opens the possibility for a seamless transition to a circular economy approach based on generating energy from waste. This makes even negative GHG emissions and carbon sequestration possible. The project's funding will enable us to help our customers convert their fleets to LNG through competitive IVECO Capital finance & leasing plans, increasing the number of natural gas vehicles on European roads and making progress towards a sustainable transport industry."

The BioLNG facility will produce 3000 MT/year of BioLNG and will use biogas produced from organic waste. This will be sold to end-users via the LNG network. BioLNG EuroNet has an aspiration to rollout the expansion of LNG as a road transport fuel across Europe even further in the future.

About the project:

The BioLNG Euronet project is bringing together major players in the European market: and IVECO, Shell, DISA, Nordsol and Scania. These project partners aim to help the European Union meet its goal of a 60% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030, by triggering long-term decarbonization of heavy duty road transport across mainland Europe.

The bioLNG facility to be constructed in the Netherlands will transform biogas from organic waste to biologically derived LNG (BioLNG). The use of smart and innovative, patented technologies combined with the financial backing and satabilised BioLNG offtake make the Nordsol proposition unique. This allows Nordsol to build and operate its own BioLNG facilities together with biogas production partners grounded by a solid business framework.



The 2,000 new LNG HGV's will be leased to end users through competitive financing and trucking solutions to reduce the cost of them. Only the additional costs of an LNG HGV compared to a diesel truck will be financed. The average eligible costs for each LNG HGV are capped to a maximum of €30,000.

The energy density of BioLNG means that trucks can travel longer distances, better suiting the needs of transport operators now, and in the future. Due to the use of industrial organic waste as a resource, the CO2 emissions will be much lower than the CO2 emissions of traditional fuels. BioLNG is essential in achieving the long-term aim of further decarbonisation for the road transport sector in Europe by 2030. BioLNG virtually eliminates sulphur and offers a reduction in NOx and particulate matter.

Each BioLNG EuroNet consortium member will receive 20% funding from the EU towards the cost of their commitments.

The EU funding received by the BioLNG EuroNet consortium members falls under the connecting Europe facility (CEF) for the transport sector.

Directive 2014/94/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 22 October 2014 on the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure defines a common framework of measures for the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure in the European Union and to mitigate the environmental impact of transport. It sets out minimum requirements for the building-up of alternative fuels infrastructure, including LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

For more information about BioLNG EuroNet please visit the consortium website: https://biolngeuronet.eu/ (https://biolngeuronet.eu/)

