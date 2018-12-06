Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission will hold a meeting of its Investor Advisory Committee on Dec. 13, 2018. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. ET in the Multipurpose Room at SEC Headquarters at 100 F Street NE, Washington, D.C. and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live and archived on the committee's website for later viewing.

The committee will hold panel discussions with outside speakers on two topics: a morning discussion on Sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance disclosures and an afternoon session on unpaid arbitration awards. In addition, the committee will discuss disclosures on human capital. The discussion may include a recommendation from the Investor as Owner subcommittee. The agenda for this meeting is available here.

Members of the committee represent a wide variety of investor interests, including those of individual and institutional investors, senior citizens, and state securities commissions. For a full list of committee members, see the committee's website.

The Investor Advisory Committee was established to advise the SEC on regulatory priorities, the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, the effectiveness of disclosure, and on initiatives to protect investor interests and to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace. The Committee is authorized to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.