Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,40 Euro		-0,10
-1,18 %
WKN: A2N8PV ISIN: FR0013379484 Ticker-Symbol: 30L3 
06.12.2018
(2 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the capital

Regulated information
06 December 2018- 20h

Solutions 30_blanc_print.jpg

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the capital

Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority

Number of shares making up capitalTotal number of voting rights*
104 057 392104 057 392

* This number is calculated based on all of the shares carrying voting rights, including shares without voting rights in line with paragraph Z of article 223-11 of the French Financial Markets Authority's General Regulations.

About SOLUTIONS 30

The SOLUTIONS 30 Group is Europe's leading provider of Solutions for New Technologies. Its mission is to grant individuals and businesses alike access to technological changes that transform our daily lives: computers and the Internet in the past, today's digital changes, and future technology that will make the world ever more connected in real time. Since its founding, the Group has handled more than 10 million service calls by drawing on a network of 4,000 regional technicians. SOLUTIONS 30 currently covers the whole of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain. SOLUTIONS 30 S.E.'s capital comprises 104 057 392 shares, with an identical number of theoretical and exercisable voting rights.
Solutions 30 S.E. is listed on the Alternext market - ISIN FR0012750586 - code ALS30, eligible for the PEA-PME share savings plan, and on the Frankfurt stock exchange on the Xetra electronic system

SOLUTIONS 30 CONTACTS:

SOLUTIONS 30EDIFICE COMMUNICATION
Nezha Calligaro | CEO PASamuel Beaupain | Press Relations
+352 (0)2 648 19 17+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@edifice-communication.com
GENESTA Finance
Hervé Guyot | Listing SponsorNathalie Boumendil | Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com (mailto:hguyot@genesta-finance.com)
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@edifice-communication.com

Attachment

  • PRESS RELEASE 06 DECEMBER 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fe7eb7ee-53f1-4e53-987e-6e4ddb30b12a)

