Cboe Global Markets Reports November 2018 Trading Volume

- Year-to-date ADV across options, futures, U.S. and European equities and global FX up over 2017

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported November monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of November statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

November November % October % November November % 2018 2017 Chg 2018 Chg 2018 2017 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 21

23

232 231

Total Volume 162,138 155,262 4.4% 215,145 -24.6% 1,810,179 1,599,779 13.2% Total ADV 7,721 7,393 4.4% 9,354 -17.5% 7,802 6,925 12.7% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 21

23

232 231

Total Volume 5,696 6,339 -10.1% 9,716 -41.4% 69,397 68,212 1.7% Total ADV 271 302 -10.1% 422 -35.8% 299 295 1.3% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 21

23

232 231

Total Volume 28,313 26,017 8.8% 35,954 -21.3% 307,198 289,189 6.2% Total ADV 1,348 1,239 8.8% 1,563 -13.8% 1,324 1,252 5.8% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

23

237 237

Total Notional Value € 226,959 € 213,014 6.5% € 275,753 -17.7% € 2,478,739 € 2,259,037 9.7% Total ADNV € 10,316 € 9,682 6.5% € 11,989 -14.0% € 10,459 € 9,532 9.7% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

23

239 239

Total Notional Value $766,930 $747,365 2.6% $841,215 -8.8% $9,012,564 $7,027,434 28.2% Total ADNV 34,860 33,971 2.6% 36,575 -4.7% 37,709 29,403 28.2%



ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

