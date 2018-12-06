sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cboe Global Markets Reports November 2018 Trading Volume

- Year-to-date ADV across options, futures, U.S. and European equities and global FX up over 2017

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported November monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of November statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date


November

November

%

October

%

November

November

%

2018

2017

Chg

2018

Chg

2018

2017

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21


23


232

231


Total Volume

162,138

155,262

4.4%

215,145

-24.6%

1,810,179

1,599,779

13.2%

Total ADV

7,721

7,393

4.4%

9,354

-17.5%

7,802

6,925

12.7%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21


23


232

231


Total Volume

5,696

6,339

-10.1%

9,716

-41.4%

69,397

68,212

1.7%

Total ADV

271

302

-10.1%

422

-35.8%

299

295

1.3%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21


23


232

231


Total Volume

28,313

26,017

8.8%

35,954

-21.3%

307,198

289,189

6.2%

Total ADV

1,348

1,239

8.8%

1,563

-13.8%

1,324

1,252

5.8%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22


23


237

237


Total Notional Value

€ 226,959

€ 213,014

6.5%

€ 275,753

-17.7%

€ 2,478,739

€ 2,259,037

9.7%

Total ADNV

€ 10,316

€ 9,682

6.5%

€ 11,989

-14.0%

€ 10,459

€ 9,532

9.7%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22


23


239

239


Total Notional Value

$766,930

$747,365

2.6%

$841,215

-8.8%

$9,012,564

$7,027,434

28.2%

Total ADNV

34,860

33,971

2.6%

36,575

-4.7%

37,709

29,403

28.2%


ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact





Suzanne Cosgrove

Stacie Fleming


Debbie Koopman

+1-312-786-7123

+44-20-7012-8950


+1-312-786-7136

scosgrove@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com


dkoopman@cboe.com

Cboe, Cboe Volatility Index, and VIX are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

