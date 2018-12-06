Cboe Global Markets Reports November 2018 Trading Volume

- Year-to-date ADV across options, futures, U.S. and European equities and global FX up over 2017
CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported November monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of November statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.
For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
Year-To-Date
November
November
%
October
%
November
November
%
2018
2017
Chg
2018
Chg
2018
2017
Chg
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
21
21
23
232
231
Total Volume
162,138
155,262
4.4%
215,145
-24.6%
1,810,179
1,599,779
13.2%
Total ADV
7,721
7,393
4.4%
9,354
-17.5%
7,802
6,925
12.7%
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
21
21
23
232
231
Total Volume
5,696
6,339
-10.1%
9,716
-41.4%
69,397
68,212
1.7%
Total ADV
271
302
-10.1%
422
-35.8%
299
295
1.3%
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
21
21
23
232
231
Total Volume
28,313
26,017
8.8%
35,954
-21.3%
307,198
289,189
6.2%
Total ADV
1,348
1,239
8.8%
1,563
-13.8%
1,324
1,252
5.8%
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
22
23
237
237
Total Notional Value
€ 226,959
€ 213,014
6.5%
€ 275,753
-17.7%
€ 2,478,739
€ 2,259,037
9.7%
Total ADNV
€ 10,316
€ 9,682
6.5%
€ 11,989
-14.0%
€ 10,459
€ 9,532
9.7%
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
22
23
239
239
Total Notional Value
$766,930
$747,365
2.6%
$841,215
-8.8%
$9,012,564
$7,027,434
28.2%
Total ADNV
34,860
33,971
2.6%
36,575
-4.7%
37,709
29,403
28.2%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.
Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.
Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.
The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.
