Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers International Announces Leadership Change

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), a global leader in commercial real estate services and investment management, announced today that effective January 1, 2019, Dylan Taylor will become CEO of Colliers Real Estate Services focusing exclusively on the growth, operational effectiveness and client service opportunities in the Company's rapidly growing real estate services segment. Jay Hennick, Global Chairman and CEO will continue to be responsible for overall strategy and execution across all the Company's businesses including its recently established platform in investment management.



"Dylan Taylor's appointment to CEO of Colliers Real Estate Services recognizes his success in building our operations over the last nine years. He will continue to be the driving force behind our growth in real estate services globally and perhaps most importantly, delivering exceptional client experience in the years to come," said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman and CEO. "In 2015, we established an ambitious plan to double the size of our business by 2020 and I'm confident that with Dylan's commitment and leadership, we will achieve this goal."

Dylan Taylor is currently President and COO of Colliers International Group. Since joining the company in 2009 as CEO of the U.S. business, he has taken on increasingly senior positions including CEO of the Americas and Global Chief Operating Officer. Dylan is a Henry Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute, an honour recognizing successful entrepreneurs who have had positive impacts in their communities. He is one of two real estate professionals inducted into the IAOP Leadership Hall of Fame. In 2017, he was recognized as one of the 70 most influential people in real estate and cited specifically for his thought leadership in shaping the real estate industry.

"I'm honoured to have been part of the exceptional Colliers growth story for almost a decade. My new appointment allows me to leverage my experience even further and lead an outstanding team of professionals that are amongst the best in the industry," said Dylan Taylor. "There has never been a more exciting time for Colliers, as we focus on growing our global platform of services, attracting the best talent and delivering innovative solutions to clients that make a difference."

